Lecture by Author/Editor Patricia Lee Gauch

Patricia Lee Gauch was editorial director of Philomel Books for almost 25 years. She holds a doctorate in English literature, has taught writing and children’s literature on the college level, and reviewed for The New York Times . Gauch has edited three Caldecott books: Owl Moon by Jane Yolen, illustrated by John Schoenherr; Lon Po Po by Ed Young; and So You Want to Be President by Judith St. George, illustrated by David Small. She has worked with many other well-known authors and artists and has herself written 39 books for young readers, from picture books to novels. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.