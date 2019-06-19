Lecture by Author/Editor Patricia Lee Gauch

Google Calendar - Lecture by Author/Editor Patricia Lee Gauch - 2019-06-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lecture by Author/Editor Patricia Lee Gauch - 2019-06-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lecture by Author/Editor Patricia Lee Gauch - 2019-06-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lecture by Author/Editor Patricia Lee Gauch - 2019-06-19 19:30:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Patricia Lee Gauch was editorial director of Philomel Books for almost 25 years. She holds a doctorate in English literature, has taught writing and children’s literature on the college level, and reviewed for The New York Times . Gauch has edited three Caldecott books: Owl Moon by Jane Yolen, illustrated by John Schoenherr; Lon Po Po by Ed Young; and So You Want to Be President by Judith St. George, illustrated by David Small. She has worked with many other well-known authors and artists and has herself written 39 books for young readers, from picture books to novels. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - Lecture by Author/Editor Patricia Lee Gauch - 2019-06-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lecture by Author/Editor Patricia Lee Gauch - 2019-06-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lecture by Author/Editor Patricia Lee Gauch - 2019-06-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lecture by Author/Editor Patricia Lee Gauch - 2019-06-19 19:30:00