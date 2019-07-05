Lecture by Illustrator E. B. Lewis

E. B. Lewis is the illustrator of numerous books for children including Talkin’ About Bessie (a 2003 Coretta Scott King Award winner), The Bat Boy and His Violin (a Coretta Scott King Honor book), Down the Road (a Notable Book for Children by the American Library Association), and The Other Side (a Notable Book for Language Arts). His work is frequently displayed in museums, owned by private collectors, and exhibited in galleries throughout the United States and Europe. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.