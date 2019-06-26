Lecture by Kara LaReau, 2019 Children's Literature Writer-in-Residence

Kara LaReau received her M.F.A. in writing, literature, and publishing from Emerson College. She later worked as an editor at Candlewick Press and Scholastic Press, and through her own creative consulting agency, Bluebird Works. Among other celebrated titles, she edited Kate DiCamillo’s Because of Winn-Dixie (winner of a Newbery Honor), The Tiger Rising (finalist for the National Book Award), The Tale of Despereaux (winner of the Newbery Medal), The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane (winner of the Boston Globe Horn Book Award), and the Mercy Watson series. She is the author of picture books such as Ugly Fish , illustrated by Scott Magoon, and Goodnight Little Monsters , illustrated by Brian Won; an award-winning chapter book series called The Infamous Ratsos , illustrated by Matt Myers; and a middle-grade trilogy called The Unintentional Adventures of the Bland Sisters , illustrated by Jen Hill. LaReau has taught at Lesley University, has been a guest lecturer at Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has served as editor-in-residence for Rhode Island College’s ASTAL program. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.