Lecture by Kenneth Kidd, 2019 Children's Literature Scholar-in-Residence

Kenneth Kidd is professor of English at the University of Florida, where he teaches courses in children’s literature and media. He’s the author of Making American Boys: Boyology and the Feral Tale and Freud in Oz: At the Intersections of Children’s Literature and Psychoanalysis . Kidd has also co-edited four books, including Prizing Children’s Literature: The Cultural Politics of Children’s Book Awards , and the forthcoming Queer as Camp: Summer Camp, Camp Aesthetics, and Queer Possibility . With Elizabeth Marshall he co-edits Routledge’s Children’s Literature and Culture book series. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.