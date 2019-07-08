Lecture by Literary Agent Kaitlyn Johnson

Kaitlyn Johnson is a junior literary agent for Corvisiero Literary Agency who received a B.A. in writing, literature, and publishing from Emerson College. As well as working at Corvisiero, she is also a freelance editor at her own company, K. Johnson Editorial, and has worked as a copyeditor for academic publisher codeMantra, a YA editor for Accent Press, and a conference assistant for GrubStreet, Boston. She has written for Writer’s Digest and has had a flash fiction story published in the anthology A Box of Stars Beneath the Bed . Besides talking about working with a literary agent, Johnson will appear with Hollins alumna and current Corvisiero intern Erin Clyburn M.A. '18 to discuss internships in publishing. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.