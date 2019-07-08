Lecture by Literary Agent Kaitlyn Johnson

Google Calendar - Lecture by Literary Agent Kaitlyn Johnson - 2019-07-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lecture by Literary Agent Kaitlyn Johnson - 2019-07-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lecture by Literary Agent Kaitlyn Johnson - 2019-07-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lecture by Literary Agent Kaitlyn Johnson - 2019-07-08 19:30:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Kaitlyn Johnson is a junior literary agent for Corvisiero Literary Agency who received a B.A. in writing, literature, and publishing from Emerson College. As well as working at Corvisiero, she is also a freelance editor at her own company, K. Johnson Editorial, and has worked as a copyeditor for academic publisher codeMantra, a YA editor for Accent Press, and a conference assistant for GrubStreet, Boston. She has written for Writer’s Digest and has had a flash fiction story published in the anthology A Box of Stars Beneath the Bed . Besides talking about working with a literary agent, Johnson will appear with Hollins alumna and current Corvisiero intern Erin Clyburn M.A. '18 to discuss internships in publishing. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - Lecture by Literary Agent Kaitlyn Johnson - 2019-07-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lecture by Literary Agent Kaitlyn Johnson - 2019-07-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lecture by Literary Agent Kaitlyn Johnson - 2019-07-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lecture by Literary Agent Kaitlyn Johnson - 2019-07-08 19:30:00