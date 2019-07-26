Lecture by Publisher Kristin Nobles

Kristen Nobles is the founding publisher of Page Street Kids , the new children’s division of Page Street Publishing in Salem, MA. She is focusing on collaborating with new talent and publishing art-led narrative picture books, picture book biographies, visually driven concept books, and selectively, distinct board books. Nobles also spent 13 years as an art director at Candlewick Press/Walker Books Group and was a senior designer at Chronicle Books for five years. She has worked with author/illustrators Carson Ellis, Steve Light, Leslie Patricelli, and Matt Tavares as well as illustrators Sophie Blackall, Yuyi Morales, Jake Parker, John Rocco, and many others on award-winning books. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.