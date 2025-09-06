LeeRay Costa - Grounding Your Leadership in Contemplative Practice

Date: December 10th

Time: 5:00 PM-6:30 PM

5:00 PM: Networking

5:30 PM-6:30PM: Speaker/Workshop

Location: Grandin CoLab (CoLaboration Space)

Description: Research tells us that self-awareness and relationality are critical components of effective leadership. Yet the constant change and overwhelming expectations that leaders experience daily can make embodying such qualities challenging. In this workshop we will explore how grounding your leadership in contemplative practices can increase presence, self-awareness, compassion (for self and others), connection, and resilience.

Speaker Bio: Trained as a feminist cultural anthropologist, Dr. LeeRay Costa currently serves as Executive Director of the Batten Leadership Institute, and Professor of Gender and Women’s Studies / Anthropology at Hollins University. She is co-editor of the book Contemplative Practices and Acts of Resistance in Higher Education: Narratives Toward Wholeness (Routledge, 2024). Her current interests include engaging spirituality, contemplative practices, and creative expression in the service of leadership, human flourishing, and transformative social change.

