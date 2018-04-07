Lex Allen Literary Festival

9:30 – check-in and refreshments, second floor lobby

10:30 – reading by Jim Minick

11:30 – poetry panel discussing student-submitted work

12:45 – luncheon, Moody Dining Hall (pay at the door)

2 – reading by Cynthia Manick

3:15 – reading by Janisse Ray

4 – reception, second floor lobby

The author of <em>Blue Hallelujahs</em>, Cynthia Manick is a Pushcart Prize nominated poet with an M.F.A. in creative writing from the New School. She is a winner of the 2016 Lascaux Prize in Collected Poetry and a 2017 recipient of the Barbara Memorial Fund Award for Poetry. Manick’s work has appeared in the Academy of American Poets <em>Poem-A-Day Series</em>, <em>African American Review, Bone Bouquet, Callaloo, Clockhouse, Human Equity Through Art (HEArt), Kweli Journal, Muzzle Magazine, Obsidian: Literature in the African Diaspora, PLUCK! The Journal of Affrilachian Arts and Culture, St. Ann’s Review, The Wall Street Journal,</em> and elsewhere.

Jim Minick is the author of five books, including the novel<em> Fire Is Your Water</em> and <em>The Blueberry Years: A Memoir of Farm and Fam</em>ily, winner of the SIBA Best Nonfiction Book of the Year Award. He’s also written a collection of essays, <em>Finding a Clear Path</em>; two books of poetry, <em>Her Secret Song</em> and <em>Burning Heaven</em>; and he edited<em> All There Is to Keep</em> by Rita Riddle. Minick’s work has appeared in many publications, including<em> Poets & Writers</em>, O<em>xford American, Orion, Shenandoah, Encyclopedia of Appalachia, The Sun, Conversations with Wendell Berry, San Francisco Chronicle, Appalachian Journal, The Roanoke Times,</em> and<em> Still</em>.

A writer, naturalist, and activist, Janisse Ray is the author of six books, including <em>Ecology of a Cracker Childhood</em>, a <em>New York Times </em>Notable Book that was chosen as the Book All Georgians Should Read;<em> Wild Card Quilt: Taking a Chance on Home; Pinhook: Finding Wholeness in a Fragmented Land; Drifting into Darien</em>, a personal and natural history of the Altamaha River;<em> The Seed Underground: A Growing Revolution to Save Food</em>, winner of the Green Prize for Sustainable Literature Award; and a volume of poetry, <em>A House of Branches</em>. Ray lectures widely on nature, community, agriculture, wildness, sustainability, and the politics of wholeness.

Funding provided by the John Alexander and Mary Josephine Haynes Allen Literary Endowment, the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series, and the Louis D. Rubin Jr. Writer-in-Residence Fund.