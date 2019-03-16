Lex Allen Literary Festival

9:30 – check-in and refreshments, 2nd floor lobby

10:30 – reading by Pam Durban

11:30 – poetry panel discussing student-submitted work

12:45 – luncheon, Moody Dining Hall (pay at the door)

2 – reading by Rebecca Morgan Frank

3:15 – reading by Paul Lisicky

4 – reception, 2nd floor lobby

Pam Durban's books include two collections of short stories, <em>All Set About with Fever Trees</em> and <em>Soon</em>, and three novels: <em>The Laughing Place;</em> <em>So Far Back</em>, winner of the Lillian Smith Award for Fiction; and <em>The Tree of Forgetfulness</em>. Her short fiction has been published in numerous literary journals and widely anthologized, including twice in <em>New Stories from the South</em>. Her short story, "Soon," appeared in<em> The Best American Short Stories of the Century</em>, edited by John Updike. "The Jap Room," another short story, received the 2008 Goodheart Prize from Shenandoah. She is the Doris Betts Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina.

Rebecca Morgan Frank is the author of three collections of poems: <em>Sometimes We’re All Living in a Foreign Country</em>; <em>The Spokes of Venus</em>; and <em>Little Murders Everywhere</em>, finalist for the 2013 Kate Tufts Discovery Award. She received the Poetry Society of America’s Alice Fay di Castagnola Award for her next manuscript-in-progress, and her poems have appeared in <em>The New Yorker</em>, <em>American Poetry Review</em>, <em>Ploughshares</em>, <em>New England Review</em>,<em> Literary Imagination</em>, and <em>The Harvard Review</em>. Her awards include fellowships and residencies from the Virginia Center for Creative Arts, the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, the Wesleyan Writers’ Conference, the Writers’ Room of Boston, Catwalk, and the Ragdale Foundation.

Paul Lisicky is the author of <em>The Narrow Door </em>(a <em>New York Times </em>Editors' Choice), <em>Unbuilt Projects</em>,<em> The Burning House</em>,<em> Famous Builder,</em> and <em>Lawnboy</em>. His work has appeared in <em>The Atlantic</em>, <em>BuzzFeed</em>, <em>Conjunctions</em>, <em>Fence</em>, <em>The New York Times</em>, <em>Ploughshares</em>, <em>Tin House</em>, and in many other magazines and anthologies. A 2016 Guggenheim Fellow, he has received awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the James Michener/Copernicus Society, and the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, where he has served on the Writing Committee since 2000. He is currently an associate professor in the M.F.A. program at Rutgers University-Camden. His sixth book, <em>Later</em>, is forthcoming from Graywolf Press in 2020.

Funding provided by the John Alexander and Mary Josephine Haynes Allen Literary Endowment, the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series, and the Louis D. Rubin Jr. Writer-in-Residence Fund.