M.F.A. Dance @ the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum

Voices of the Highlands: Untold Stories of Heritage, Blood, and Memory Thesis Performance and Installation by M.F.A. Dance Graduate Student Eiby Lobos Thursday, June 15, 2023, Live Performance 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 through July 2, 2023, Exhibition Tuesday – Sunday, 12 – 5 p.m. Thursday, 12 – 8 p.m. Voices of the Highlands: Untold Stories of Heritage, Blood, and Memory focuses on topics of settler colonialism, Indigenous resistance, ancestral memory, and healing. This work makes space to provide awareness and acknowledgement of the history of genocide against Indigenous people of Guatemala. Eiby Lobos desires to capture past and present attacks against Indigenous people from Guatemala, and their ongoing efforts to protect their livelihoods and their land, because doing so will allow her to reconnect with her own ancestry. For years, Guatemala’s government has tried to erase the ongoing struggles of Indigenous people. Voices of the Highlands: Untold Stories of Heritage, Blood, and Memory strives to recover and reveal this important history.