M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Dance Concert

Google Calendar - M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Dance Concert - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Dance Concert - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Dance Concert - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Dance Concert - 2019-06-28 20:00:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

The faculty and staff dance concert features choreographic and performance work of faculty and staff engaged with the Hollins M.F.A. dance 2019 summer gathering. Creative work is diverse, eclectic, and represents the amazing artistic talent of the Hollins summer gathering community.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Dance Concert - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Dance Concert - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Dance Concert - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Dance Concert - 2019-06-28 20:00:00