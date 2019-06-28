M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Dance Concert
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
The faculty and staff dance concert features choreographic and performance work of faculty and staff engaged with the Hollins M.F.A. dance 2019 summer gathering. Creative work is diverse, eclectic, and represents the amazing artistic talent of the Hollins summer gathering community.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That