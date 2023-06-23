M.F.A. Dance Faculty/Staff Performance Concert

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

The Faculty and Staff Performance Concert features choreographic and performance work of faculty, staff, and interns engaged with the Hollins M.F.A. dance 2023 summer gathering. Creative work is diverse, eclectic, and represents the amazing artistic talent of the Hollins summer gathering community.

Info

