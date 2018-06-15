M.F.A. Dance Performance I
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
M.F.A. Dance Performance I features a collection of original work in performance and/or choreography by current M.F.A. dance candidates. As part of the thesis capstone research project, performance and dance work featured in this concert highlight a diverse approach to contemporary dance practices, research, and making.
