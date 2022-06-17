M.F.A. Dance Performance III

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

M.F.A. Dance Performance III features a collection of original work in performance and/or choreography by current M.F.A. dance candidates. As part of the thesis capstone research project, performance and dance work featured in this concert highlight a diverse approach to contemporary dance practices, research, and making.

Info

Education & Learning, This & That
