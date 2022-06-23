M.F.A. Dance at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum

Witness Thesis Performance and Installation by M.F.A. Dance Graduate Student Alice Svetic Thursday, June 23, 2022 - Live Performance 7:30 pm Friday, June 24 - July 3, 2022 - Installation Tuesday - Sunday at 12 – 5 pm Thursday at 12 – 8 pm Witness desires to track and catalog instances of performer-viewer affectation in order to understand how the transfer of emotion functions within dance performance. Alice Svetic is researching how empathy impacts an audience member’s notion of meaning making. Through embodied and textual research, the choreographer aims to push up against the notion of dance and performance as only the ephemeral, mysterious, and fleeting mediums of art by cataloging what, why, and how these affectations happen. Further, Svetic desires to problematize the visual sense by challenging audiences’ (political, cultural, gendered, erotic, etc.) gaze. Svetic is fascinated by Vida Midgelow’s writing on the eyes as an organ of touch and how eroticism arises from the viewer’s gaze rather than from the image/body/performance itself.