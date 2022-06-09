M.F.A. Dance at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum

Odori no Omiya Jima Thesis Performance and Installation by M.F.A. dance graduate student Shawny Evangelista Thursday, June 9, 2022 - Live Performance 7:30 pm Friday, June 10 - 19, 2022 - Installation Tuesday - Sunday at 12 -5 pm Thursday at 12 – 8 pm Odori no Omiya Jima is a somatic embodied practice that shares stories of origin, indictments of nationalism and war, histories of atrocity and resistance, and most importantly a call for peace through movement and aesthetics while also exploring the implications that language usage and naming/labeling can yield. Shawny Evangelista’s thesis project functions as an opportunity to project light and warmth to the lands and waters that have been expropriated within the Pacific. Recognizing how the fight for decolonization, clean water, and self-determination in the Pacific reflects local issues of gentrification and social injustice, Odori no Omiya Jima questions how cultural memories and identities are transmitted through action alongside the contested role of public space in the perpetuation of harmful agendas, premised on settler colonial ideologies, and attendant human rights violations in local policy.