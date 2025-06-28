MFA Dance Performance I

to

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

MFA Dance Performance I features a collection of original work in performance and/or choreography by current MFA Dance candidates. As part of the thesis capstone research project, performance and dance work featured in this concert highlight a diverse approach to contemporary dance practices, research and making.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
to
Google Calendar - MFA Dance Performance I - 2025-06-28 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MFA Dance Performance I - 2025-06-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MFA Dance Performance I - 2025-06-28 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MFA Dance Performance I - 2025-06-28 20:00:00 ical