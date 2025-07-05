MFA Dance Performance III / Mobile Tour

MFA Dance Performance III features a collection of original work in performance and/or choreography by current MFA Dance candidates in alternative-site locations on and around the Hollins campus. As part of the thesis capstone research project, performance and dance work featured in this concert highlight a diverse approach to contemporary dance practices, research and making.

Various Sites – Hollins Campus

Start Time to be listed at later date: https://www.hollins.edu/programs/dance-m-f-a/