MFA Thesis Readings

to

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Second year MFA in Creative Writing students will read from their work. Each night will consist of three or four students reading for fifteen minutes in a variety of genres. There will be a small reception following each reading on the Porches of Main. Sponsored by the Department of English and Creative Writing

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
to
Google Calendar - MFA Thesis Readings - 2026-04-07 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MFA Thesis Readings - 2026-04-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MFA Thesis Readings - 2026-04-07 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - MFA Thesis Readings - 2026-04-07 18:30:00 ical