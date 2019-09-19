Maker Space: Cyanotype Printing

This Maker Space workshop will cover the cyanotype process, a photographic printing process introduced in the 19th century. Unlike the traditional black and white printing process, cyanotypes are made using compounds that react to UV light, making it ideal for home studio art making! Learn to create, develop, and tone beautiful cyanotype art prints in this hands-on workshop. Since this is a contact printing process, placing objects on top of your light-sensitive surface will enable an image to appear! The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum will provide various objects and paper for printing on; however, we encourage you to bring in other papers/fabrics and objects (nostalgic items from home, a beautiful piece of nature, or even a photograph printed on transparency) for your cyanotype art prints.