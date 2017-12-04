Meditation Mondays

<em>An Almost Unnoticed Quietus: Sabbatical Work by Jennifer Anderson Printz.</em> Elegantly poetic, Jennifer Anderson Printz’s work explores the interplay between the material and intangible aspects of our world. Delicately rendered surfaces seamlessly combine with photographic elements as an invitation for us to ponder what we do and do not know. An associate professor of studio art at Hollins, Anderson Printz exhibits nationally and internationally, and her work has been included in publications as diverse as <em>Tr</em>icycle and <em>The Carolina Quarterly</em>. She has held leadership positions on the boards of the Los Angeles Printmaking Society, SGC International, and SECAC. The works presented in this exhibition were created during Anderson Printz’s recent sabbatical at Artist House, St. Mary’s College, Maryland; as artist-in-residence at La Cité Internationale des Arts, Paris, France; and at her home studio in Roanoke, Virginia.

Dec 4, 11, 18, 12:30 pm