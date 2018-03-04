Melia Garber, Piano Recital

Hollins music faculty member, Melia Garber, presents<em> An Afternoon with Frederic Chopin</em>. Garber will perform Chopin's Twenty-four Preludes, accompanied by a multi-media presentation depicting the life and times of one of the piano's greatest composers. Women's History Month event.

