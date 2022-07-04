Monday Night Guest Speaker Series: Chris Rich and Megan Gogerty

Each Monday night the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre present a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. July 4: Chris Rich and Megan Gogerty Chris Rich – technical director, lighting, scenic, sound designer Rich works as technical director for Riverside Theatre overseeing the completion of their new theatre in downtown Iowa City and managing the design teams for the inaugural season in the Crescent Building. He also works in production and design with Theatre Cedar Rapids and Pyramid Theatre Company of Des Moines. https://chrisrichdesign.com/ Megan Gogerty – playwright, comedian, educator Gogerty’s solo show Lady Macbeth and Her Pal, Megan played the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and won the Audience Pick of the Fringe at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival. A WordBRIDGE alum, Gogerty earned her M.F.A. in playwriting from the University of Texas at Austin. She currently teaches playwriting at the University of Iowa and is a regularly returning visiting faculty for the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins. https://www.megangogerty.com/ Due to Hollins University’s Culture of Care protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination (either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson) and at least one booster AT THE DOOR to attend a performance. Everyone is also required to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times while in the theatre. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. Go to www.facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events/ for additional information. July 11: Katie Coleman; July 18: Shaun Landry and Hans Summers; July 25: Edward B. Smith