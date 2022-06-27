Monday Night Guest Speaker Series: David Savidge

Each Monday night the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre present a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. June 27: David Savidge – director, educator, entrepreneur Savidge holds a Ph.D. in English and theatre from the University of South Carolina and is a registered drama therapist under the guidelines of the North American Drama Therapy Association. He is the executive director of the Applied Theatre Center in Greenville, SC. Savidge also coauthored the book Performing the Sacred . Due to Hollins University’s Culture of Care protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination (either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson) and at least one booster AT THE DOOR to attend a performance. Everyone is also required to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times while in the theatre. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. Go to www.facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events/ for additional information. July 4: Chris Rich and Megan Gogerty; 11: Katie Coleman; 18: Shaun Landry and Hans Summers; 25: Edward B. Smith.