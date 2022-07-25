Monday Night Guest Speaker Series: Edward B. Smith

Each Monday night the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre present a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. July 25: Edward B. Smith Edward B. Smith – director, actor, producer Smith is currently the director of artistic inclusion for the Cleveland Play House. He holds a B.F.A. in performance and an M.A. in leadership/administration from Ohio University. Over the course of his career, he has performed and directed across North America at theatres such as The Cleveland Play House, Canadian Stage, and The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre. With over 20 years of experience in the worlds of theatre, print, film, and television, Smith has always approached his work with an eye to developing strategies to eradicate oppressive practices. Due to Hollins University’s Culture of Care protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination (either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson) and at least one booster AT THE DOOR to attend a performance. Everyone is also required to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times while in the theatre. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. Go to www.facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events/ for additional information.