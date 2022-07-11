Monday Night Guest Speaker Series: Katie Coleman

Each Monday night the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre present a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. July 11: Katie Coleman Katie Coleman – playwright, composer, director Coleman’s work has been produced or developed at Mill Mountain Theatre, Rising Sun Performance Company, Tesseract Theatre Company, Great Plains Theatre Conference, Rose of Athens Theatre, Auburn University, and The New Coordinates. She was the director of the 2021 Hollins Trans [Play] of Remembrance Festival and hosts a podcast (Totally Trans) about trans representation in media. She lives in Chicago and has an M.F.A. in playwriting from the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins. Due to Hollins University’s Culture of Care protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination (either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson) and at least one booster AT THE DOOR to attend a performance. Everyone is also required to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times while in the theatre. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. Go to www.facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events/ for additional information. July 18: Shaun Landry and Hans Summers; July 25: Edward B. Smith