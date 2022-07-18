Monday Night Guest Speaker Series: Shaun Landry and Hans Summers

Each Monday night the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre present a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. July 18: Shaun Landry and Hans Summers Shaun Landry – performer, director, producer Landry is a native of Chicago currently living in Los Angeles and is highly respected for her work in the field of improvisation. She produces and performs with The Seniors Improv and is a current company member of Company of Angels with Angel City Improv. Landry is the founder and CEO of The Ledge Theatre: A nonprofit theatre and organization producing and performing improvisational, sketch, and classic theatre reimaged by voices of color. https://shaunlandry.com/ Hans Summers – performer, director, producer Summers is a graduate of Indiana University and a Second City Training Alumnus. He created the ensembles Fooglewoogle, The Underground Theatre Conspiracy, and was an original member of Oui Be Negroes with Shaun Landry. With Landry, he also has produced The Seniors Improv Comedy, and during the pandemic also performed and served as technical consultant creating Theatre in The Home. Due to Hollins University’s Culture of Care protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination (either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson) and at least one booster AT THE DOOR to attend a performance. Everyone is also required to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times while in the theatre. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. Go to www.facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events/ for additional information. July 25: Edward B. Smith