Monday Night Guest Speaker Series

During this time of global concern over the ongoing pandemic, the Playwright’s Lab remains committed to finding ways in which we can deliver online versions of our annual events and activities. Details about how to participate and attend will be announced soon. Each Monday night, the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins presents a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. This summer’s planned guests include John Bergman, Brett Neveu, Ginger Poole, and others to be confirmed. Admission: free, open to the public. June 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 7:30 pm