Monday Night Guest Speaker Series

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Each Monday night the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins presents a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. This year, our planned guests include Bonnie Metzgar and Nicole B. Adkins. June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, 7:30 p.m. Subject to change due to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

Info

Education & Learning, This & That
