Movie Screening: "The Philadelphia Eleven"

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

In an act of civil disobedience, a group of women and their supporters organize their ordination to become Episcopal priests in 1974. The Church of the Advocate in Philadelphia welcomes them, but change is no small task. The women are harassed, threatened and banned from stepping on church property.

In this feature-length documentary film, we meet the women who succeed in building a movement that transforms an age-old institution, and challenges the very essence of patriarchy within Christendom.

Sponsored by St. James Episcopal Church DOK and Hollins office of diversity, equity, and inclusion

A Women’s History Month Event

Reception to follow

