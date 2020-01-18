Movie Series: "Betty and Coretta"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz develop a friendship after the tragic deaths of their husbands, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Through their strength and dignity, they carried on the civil rights movement becoming role models for millions of women all over the world. MLK 2020 Celebration: A four-day event celebration on The Life and Legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
