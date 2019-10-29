Rumors of a rivalry between the composers W.A. Mozart and Antonio Salieri have swirled since they first brushed elbows in the 1770s. Come and experience the two together in concert and hear some of the epic rivalries between two master composers. David Stewart Wiley, conductor Akemi Takayama, violin Rebecca Young, viola Salieri, Symphony in D Major “Veneziana” W.A. Mozart, Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat Major Sponsored by The Secular Society For tickets and more information visit: https://rso.com/event/mozart-salieri/ Campus Map and Directions »