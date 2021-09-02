New Faculty Authors Scott Blackwood and Candice Wuehle Reading

Scott Blackwood’s novel, See How Small , won the 2016 PEN USA Award for fiction and was named an NPR “Great Reads” best book of 2015, a New York Times “Editor's Choice” pick, an Amazon “Spotlight” best book for January of 2015, a People magazine best books of the spring 2015, and was one of thirty books chosen as Texas Books of the Decade (2010-2019) by the Texas Observer . His previous novel, We Agreed to Meet Just Here , earned a 2011 Whiting Award for Fiction, the AWP Prize for the Novel, and the 2010 Texas Institute of Letters Jones Prize for Best Book of Texas Fiction. His short fiction collection, In the Shadow of Our House , was a San Antonio Express News and Forward Magazine best collections of 2001. Blackwood’s novel excerpts and short fiction have appeared or are forthcoming in the New England Review, American Short Fiction, Boston Review, the Gettysburg Review, The New York Times , and Janet Burroway’s Imaginative Writing . His creative nonfiction for Chicago magazine, “Here We Are,” was a 2016 National Magazine Award Finalist for Feature Writing, and his two-volume set, The Rise and Fall of Paramount Records 1917-1932 , was nominated for a 2015 Grammy Award for bringing to life the origins of blues and jazz and as part of the story of the Great Migration. Candice Wuehle is the author of the novel MONARCH (Soft Skull, 2022), as well as three collections of poetry, including FIDELITORIA: Fixed or Fluxed (11:11 Press, 2021); BOUND (Inside the Castle Press, 2018); and Death Industrial Complex (Action Books, 2020), which was selected as a 2020 finalist for The Believer Magazine Book Award . She is also a co-author of Collected Voices in the Expanded Field (11:11 Press, 2020). Her chapbooks include VIBE CHECK (Garden-door Press, 2018), EARTH* AIR* FIRE* WATER *ÆTHER (Grey Books Press, 2015), and Cursewords: A Guide in 19 Steps for Aspiring Transmographs (Dancing Girl Press, 2014). Her work can be found in The Iowa Review, Best American Experimental Writing 2020, Black Warrior Review, Tarpaulin Sky, and The Berkeley Review . Wuehle holds an M.A. in literature from the University of Minnesota, as well as an M.F.A. in poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. She earned a doctorate in creative writing at The University of Kansas, where she was the recipient of a Chancellor’s Fellowship. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Public access via livestream only: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/87414501815?pwd=bUFzUmtTMzZqMGp3aVBtTmFBaGhtZz09 Passcode: 078355