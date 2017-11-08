No Shame Theatre: Special Limited Run

No Shame Theatre provides an experiential learning experience for all aspects of live performance - original plays, innovative performances, and freedom of expression. This limited run of six No Shames is being produced in conjunction with the undergraduate playwriting fundamentals course—taught by the inventor of No Shame, Todd Ristau – with support from the cast of APO (Alpha Psi Omega, theatre honor society). No Shame is a place where anything can happen, and usually does. All ticket proceeds to benefit APO and help offset play production costs at the KCACTF-Region IV festival in Georgia.

Admission: $5 general.

November 15 at 10 pm