No Shame Theatre: Special Limited Run

No Shame Theatre provides an experiential learning experience for all aspects of live performance - original plays, innovative performances, and freedom of expression. This limited run of seven No Shames is being produced in conjunction with the undergraduate playwriting fundamentals course—taught by the inventor of No Shame, Todd Ristau. No Shame is a place where anything can happen, and usually does! Come to watch, come to perform, or bring an original piece of your own to put on stage. October 9 & 23, November 6 & 20, December 11 at 10 pm Admission: $5 general.