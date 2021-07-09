No Shame Theatre is an experiential performance lab where writers, performers, and audience are constantly changing roles. Anything can happen and usually does in this late night venue for original work. We take the first 15 pieces to walk in the door and there are only three rules: pieces must be original (no copyright violations), short (five minutes or less), and not break anything (including the law). Inside those rules you can do pretty much anything you’re interested in trying in front of a live audience—plays, monologues, songs, dance, poetry, mime, juggling, comedy, tragedy, Improvisation, dada, magic—we’ve even seen people do floral arrangements! Admission: $5. June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 11 p.m. Subject to change due to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.