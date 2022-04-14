Nontoxic Monotype Workshop with Andrea Martens

In celebration of Earth Day and in conjunction with the exhibition CONTEMPORARY PRINTS: A Decade of New Acquisitions , join us for a workshop on creating earth-friendly monotypes with water-based inks. A monotype is a unique print, typically painterly in effect, made by applying paint or printing ink to a flat sheet of metal, glass, or plastic. The painted image is transferred to paper either by manually rubbing or using a press. The evening will begin with a museum tour with director/curator Jenine Culligan and artist Andrea Martens followed by a hands-on exploration into the monotype process in the printmaking studio. This event is capped at 15 onsite participants and is open to members of the public with appropriate vaccination status. Materials provided for onsite participants. RSVP required to Kyra Schmidt at schmidtka@hollins.edu or 540-362-6496. This program is sponsored in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission.