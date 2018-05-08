Opening Reception: 2018 Senior Art Majors Exhibition

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia

This exhibition features the work of members of the Hollins class of 2018 majoring in studio art. The exhibition is the final requirement for art students earning their Bachelor of Arts at Hollins, and is the capstone experience of their yearlong senior project. Exhibit through May 20.&nbsp;Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

