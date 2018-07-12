Opening Reception and Gallery Walkthrough: "Eric Fitzpatrick-Southern Culture Series"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Roanoke-based artist Eric Fitzpatrick discusses how the work in his <em>Southern Culture Series</em> explores the way Southerners are taught to view their past and its associated defining stereotypes. Bordering on caricature, the <em>Southern Culture Series</em> exaggerates these stereotypes, forcing the viewer to confront their own (often unconscious) cultural assumptions. Exhibit through September 23.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That