Opera Roanoke Season Preview

Opera Roanoke Apprentice Artists present the 2017-18 “Puccini is Passion” Season Preview, featuring scenes and arias from Opera Roanoke’s 42nd Season of Tosca and La Bohème. We invite you to join us for an afternoon of lush melodies and delightful music sure to entice you.

