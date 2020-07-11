Overnight Sensations 2020

During this time of global concern over the ongoing pandemic, the Playwright’s Lab remains committed to finding ways in which we can deliver online versions of our annual events and activities. Details about how to participate and attend will be announced soon. Since 2006, the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins has partnered with Mill Mountain Theatre to present our version of the 24-Hour Plays. On Friday night six playwrights are randomly paired with six directors, who then randomly draw from a hat a variety of writing prompts and a preselected cast of local actors. Before 8 am the next morning, they have to write a 10-minute play. They meet with their directors over a continental breakfast on Saturday morning and make any last minute changes before the actors arrive at 11 am and the play begins rehearsal. When 8 pm rolls around, and the audience are in their seats, the show begins! Always a packed house, always free, and always lots of fun for everyone. Admission: free, open to the public.