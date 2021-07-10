Overnight Sensations 2021

Since 2006, the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins has partnered with Mill Mountain Theatre to present a micro-brewed theatre festival. On Friday night six playwrights are randomly paired with six directors, who then randomly draw from a hat a variety of writing prompts and a preselected cast of local actors. Before 8 am the next morning, they have to write a 10-minute play. They meet with their directors over a continental breakfast on Saturday morning and make any last minute changes before the actors arrive for lunch and the plays begin rehearsal. When 8 pm rolls around, and the audiences are in their seats, the show begins! Subject to change due to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.