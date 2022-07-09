Overnight Sensations 2022

Since 2006, the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University has partnered with Mill Mountain Theatre to present a micro-brewed theatre festival. On Friday night six playwrights are randomly paired with six directors, who then randomly draw from a hat a variety of writing prompts and a pre-selected cast of local actors. Before 9 a.m. the next morning, they have to write a 10-minute play. They meet with their directors over a continental breakfast on Saturday morning and make any last-minute changes before the actors arrive and the plays begin rehearsal. When 8 p.m. rolls around, and the audience are in their seats, the show begins! Due to Hollins University’s Culture of Care protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination (either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson) and at least one booster AT THE DOOR to attend a performance. Everyone is also required to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times while in the theatre. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. Go to www.facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events/ for additional information.