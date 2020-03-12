Panel on Birth &amp; Death Rituals of Some Major Religions

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Birth & Death Rituals of Some Major Religions A panel moderated by Russ Merritt. Panel members include: Rev. Msgr. Patrick Golden, Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church; Saleem Ahmed, Muslim Community; Steven Solomon, funeral service professional; Marci Brumberg, Beth Israel Synagogue; Jitendra Desai, Shantiniketan Hindu Temple; Pastor B. Failes, Thrasher Memorial UMC Sponsored by Voices of Faith and Hollins’ office of spiritual and religious life

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
