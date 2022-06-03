Experience one of Country’s hottest singers on the radio right now- Parker McCollum!

A singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and dedicated road warrior, Parker McCollum began building a following in his native Texas with 2015's The Limestone Kid. The album track "Meet You in The Middle" became a hit on Texas' regional radio chart — no small feat for an independent, 22-year-old musician — but it was the album's widely-acclaimed follow-up, Probably Wrong, that helped Parker find national success. Compared to John Mayer and Jason Isbell by Rolling Stone, Parker supported the album with a string of sold-out shows, bringing record-breaking crowds to venues like San Angelo's “RiverStage”, and two sold-out Billy Bob’s along the way.

McCollum released his major label debut album Gold Chain Cowboy July 30th on MCA Nashville. Straddling Texas and Nashville, Parker is “a no-holds-barred, confessional singer-songwriter who excels at relatable tales,” according to Rolling Stone. “McCollum’s ability writing and releasing unique story songs leaves a lasting mark on the listener,” says Billboard while American Songwriter declares, “the Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.”

Parker wrote all 10 songs that make up Gold Chain Cowboy including his Platinum-selling No. 1 hit “Pretty Heart” and his latest song on country radio “To Be Loved By You.” In addition to writing album track “Rest of My Life” solo, Parker shares songwriting credits with Jon Randall, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Randy Montana, Rhett Akins, Miranda Lambert, and Songwriters Hall of Famer Tony Lane.