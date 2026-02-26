Pat Cummings: Writer in Residence - Keynote

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Pat Cummings, Writer in Residence, March 3rd – 20th, 2026

Hosted by the Graduate Programs in Children’s Literature and Illustration

Keynote: March 3, 2026 at 6:00pm EST

Changing Your Narrative: The prickly hike from “Who is going to let me?” to “Who is going to stop me?”

