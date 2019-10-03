Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Linda Gregerson

“Can We Talk to One Another? Poetry in an Era of Social Division” A chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, Linda Gregerson is the Caroline Walker Bynum Distinguished University Professor of English Language and Literature at the University of Michigan. She is the author of six books of poetry and two books of criticism and the coeditor of one collection of scholarly essays. Gregerson’s poems have appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic Monthly, Poetry, Granta, The Paris Review, The Kenyon Review, The Best American Poetry , and many other journals and anthologies. Among her honors and awards are grants and fellowships from the Guggenheim, Rockefeller, Mellon, and Bogliasco Foundations; the National Endowment for the Arts; the Institute for Advanced Study; the Poetry Society of America; and the National Humanities Center. In 2014, Gregerson was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Q & A: Friday, October 4, 10 am Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library Sponsored by the Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Program and the department of English and creative writing. Reception and book signing to follow.