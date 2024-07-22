Playwright’s Lab Monday Night Guest Speaker: Addae Moon

Each Monday night on the Waldron Stage of Mill Mountain Theatre, the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins presents a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. This week’s guest is:

ADDAE MOON – GUEST SPEAKER

Moon is an Atlanta based playwright, dramaturg, director, and cultural worker. He is the associate artistic director at Theatrical Outfit and the cofounder of the play development and performance collective Hush Harbor Lab.

Moon has served as a resident dramaturg with Working Title Playwright’s Ethel Woolson Lab. He was the recipient of the 2015 International Ibsen Award for his dramaturgical work on the project Master Comic and the 2014 John Lipsky Award from the International Museum Theatre Alliance (IMTAL) for his immersive play Four Days of Fury: Atlanta 1906. Moon was also a member of Alliance Theatre’s 2015-16 Reiser Artists’ Lab as cowriter on the immersive project Third Council of Lyons with Found Stages. As the former literary manager at Horizon Theatre Company, he served as the development dramaturg on the early projects of many nationally renowned playwrights including Marcus Gardley, Lauren Gunderson, Tanya Barfield, and Janece Shaffer.

His recent immersive co-collaborations include Frankenstein’s Ball (2019/2020), Frankenstein’s Funeral (2019) and Cassie’s Ballad (2022) with Found Stages. Moon received his B.A. in theatre arts from Clark Atlanta University and an M.F.A. in playwriting from the Professional Playwright’s Program at Ohio University. He is also a member of Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of America (LMDA,) Dramatist Guild, and The Fence Network.

Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage