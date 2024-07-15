Playwright’s Lab Monday Night Guest Speaker: Bonnie Metzgar

Each Monday night on the Waldron Stage of Mill Mountain Theatre, the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins presents a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. This week’s guest is:

BONNIE METZGAR – GUEST SPEAKER

Metzgar is a playwright, screenwriter, director, producer, and core visiting faculty with The Playwright’s Lab at Hollins. In January 2020, her play You Lost Me had its world premiere at Denver Center Theater and was the recipient of an Edgerton New Play Award. Recently, she served as staff writer for Genius: Aretha, a limited television series with showrunner Suzan-Lori Parks. A fighter for artists from marginalized communities, Metzgar is passionate about making systemic change in the nonprofit theatre, and served as artistic director of About Face Theatre, one of the largest theatres in the U.S. dedicated to producing queer artists and advancing the cultural dialogue on sexuality and gender identity. Previously, Metzgar served as associate producer at the Public Theater where she founded Joe’s Pub.

Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage