Poet Pages Matam

Matam is a Cameroonian artist residing in the D.C. Metropolitan area. He is a Write Bloody author, Callaloo fellow, and 2014 National Poetry Slam champion. Matam is the author of <em>The Heart of a Comet</em> (Write Bloody, 2014), winner of the Best New Book 2014 by <em>Beltway Poetry Quarterly</em>. He is a proud gummy bear elitist, bowtie enthusiast, professional hugger, and anime fanatic. When he takes stages-as a performer, educator, or activist for immigration and surviving sexual trauma-be prepared to be taken on an experience of cultural, socially conscious storytelling. Black History Month event.